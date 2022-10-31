I'm A Celebrity 2022: Mike Tindall, Boy George and Chris Moyles in line-up
- Published
Former rugby player Mike Tindall, singer Boy George and DJ Chris Moyles are among the stars taking part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Tindall - who is married to King Charles' niece Zara Tindall - will hope to be crowned king of the jungle.
The ITV show will return on Sunday and be based in Australia after two years in Wales during the Covid pandemic.
Ex-England footballer Jill Scott and Love Island's Olivia Attwood are also among the 10 confirmed campmates.
The contestants:
Babatunde Aléshé
Aléshé is known from the comedy circuit and for joining fellow funnyman Mo Gilligan on the couch on Celebrity Gogglebox last year.
The Londoner recently won best newcomer at the Black Entertainment Comedy Awards and has performed at his home town's O2 Arena.
Olivia Attwood
Attwood has taken part in two of ITV's other big reality shows - Love Island and The Only Way Is Essex. She also fronted the documentary Getting Filthy Rich, exploring the world of people "selling sex" online.
She has experience of bush tucker trials, having appeared on I'm A Celebrity's spin-off show, Extra Camp, where she was made to eat sheep brains.
Boy George
The colourful and outspoken singer shot to fame in the 1980s as the frontman of Culture Club, scoring hits with tracks like Karma Chameleon and Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?
He had solo success with songs like Everything I Own, and has since DJ'd around the world.
Sue Cleaver
The actress has played the straight-talking Eileen Grimshaw in Coronation Street for more than 20 years.
Prior to becoming a Weatherfield favourite, she played a bread supplier in Victoria Wood's Dinnerladies.
Scarlette Douglas
Douglas began her career in musical theatre but is now a property guru and presenter, known for her work on A Place In The Sun.
She also hosts Worst House On The Street, which sees her and her brother, ex-footballer Stuart, helping people to transform their homes.
Chris Moyles
DJ and presenter Moyles hosted the breakfast show on BBC Radio 1 from 2004 to 2012 - making him the station's longest-serving breakfast host.
He has been getting Radio X listeners up in the morning since 2015.
Jill Scott
The former England footballer was part of the Lionesses team that won the hearts of the nation while winning Euro 2022.
The ex-Manchester City, Everton and Sunderland midfielder retired afterwards as England's second most-capped player.
Mike Tindall
Tindall is another sports star to have lifted a trophy with England, having won the Rugby World Cup in 2003.
He went on to marry Zara Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne, and recently attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II with the Royal Family.
Owen Warner
The English actor is best known for playing Romeo Nightingale in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.
In 2018 he, like Attwood, appeared on I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp, so should know what he's letting himself in for.
Charlene White
White is a broadcaster and journalist, who you may recognise as the presenter of ITV News programmes.
She has also anchored the daytime TV staple Loose Women since last year.
Every year, some new campmates join part-way through the series. Stand-up comedian Seann Walsh is heavily rumoured to be joining this year's show at some stage.
Emmerdale actor Danny Miller was crowned as the winner in 2021.