Peter Kay announces return to stand-up during I'm A Celebrity
- Published
Comedian Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up with his first live tour in 12 years.
The 49-year-old has been largely absent from the spotlight since he cancelled his 2017 tour due to "unforeseen family circumstances".
Announcing his new live dates, Kay said: "It's good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy."
His comeback was announced during an ad break in the series launch of ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
DJ Chris Moyles, rugby player Mike Tindall and singer Boy George were all seen entering the jungle in Sunday's opening episode, but the former health secretary Matt Hancock will not appear until later in the series.
Peter Kay announces his first new live stand-up tour in 12 years!— Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) November 6, 2022
Tickets go on sale 10am Saturday 12th November at https://t.co/EVCiTLh3J7 pic.twitter.com/lJBK8R8Y8I
During the commercial break, Kay was seen carrying a rolled-up carpet into a house while confirming to nearby fans he will return to stand-up comedy next month.
The comedian will embark on a new UK arena tour, spanning from December to August 2023.
The dates will mark Kay's first live tour since 2010, when he scored the Guinness World Record for the biggest selling stand-up tour of all time, playing to more than 1.2 million people.
The advert concluded with the fans asking Kay whether he had finally bought his mother a bungalow - a reference the comic's previous Mum Wants A Bungalow tour. Kay replied that he had, explaining that his mother now wanted a new carpet to go in it.
In a statement, the Bolton-born comic said: "It's good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy, and if there's ever a time people need a laugh it's now.
"And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35 - the same price they were on my previous tour in 2010."
Kay will begin his tour on 2 December at the Manchester AO Arena before visiting locations including Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Belfast, Newcastle, Glasgow and Dublin.
His run will end on 11 August at the Sheffield Utilita Arena. London was absent from the tour locations listed in the advert.
A poster for the event featured Kay holding a sign reading, "Better late than never" and described a ticket to his shows as an "ideal Christmas gift".
Kay has kept a low profile in recent years. He notably returned to the stage in August 2021 for two special charity events to raise money for Laura Nuttall, a then 20-year-old with an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.
There was also a brief return in January 2021 when he appeared on BBC Radio 2 for a conversation with Cat Deeley - who was filling in after Graham Norton left the station - about his love of music, mixtapes and the musical Mamma Mia.
He also made a surprise appearance at a charity screening of his series Car Share in 2018.