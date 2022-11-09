I'm A Celebrity: Matt Hancock seen in first Bushtucker Trial
Matt Hancock has been seen taking part in his first Bushtucker Trial ahead of Wednesday's episode of I'm A Celebrity.
The former health secretary is seen taking part in a challenge named The Beastly Burrows alongside another new campmate, comedian Sean Walsh.
A 55-second preview of the trial was released by ITV on Wednesday morning.
The trial requires Hancock to crawl through tunnels in the ground, while having slime and insects poured over him.
He and Walsh must search for stars in the burrows, which represent meals they can win for their campmates.
Hancock seems to struggle to start with, telling hosts Ant and Dec: "I can't find any stars."
However, he appears to keep his cool while continuing with the challenge, and is not seen saying the famous catchphrase "I'm a celebrity, get me out of here!" which would allow him to abandon the challenge.
The Beastly Burrows trial takes part in almost an almost pitch black tunnel, with viewers able to see the pair's movements via night vision cameras.
In the footage released by ITV, Walsh is seen crawling behind Hancock and using the MP's foot as a guide.
Later in the preview, Hancock says: "There's a left turn or straight on, which way do you want me to go?"
In response, Walsh jokes: "I'm not a sat nav, I don't know."
Before the clip concludes, Walsh is heard shrieking as more insects are landed on him from above.
Bushtucker Trials see campmates take part in challenges, often involving the eating of insects and animals, in order to win meals for their campmates.
The campmates who face the challenges are usually voted for by the public. However Walsh and Hancock are taking part in their first without any public vote, as an initiation challenge.
Constituents' concerns
Hancock, who is the MP for West Suffolk. has faced criticism from fellow MPs and constituents for taking part in the series while parliament is sitting.
He has said he will donate some of his fee for the show to charity and hopes to use his time in the jungle to raise awareness for his campaign to support people with dyslexia.
In a letter being sent to his constituents while he is in Australia, Hancock says: "There are many ways to do the job of being an MP… Whether I'm in camp for one day or three weeks, there are very few places people will be able to see a politician as they really are and where politicians can speak candidly to the nation."
He said he "fully understood" constituents' concerns, adding: "I know there are those who don't think I should be going on the popular TV show."
The latest series of I'm A Celebrity launched on Sunday, with Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver, singer Boy George and footballer Jill Scott among the contestants.
Hancock and Walsh have been held back as late entries to the camp. Their arrival was teased by Ant and Dec on Tuesday, with their first proper episode due to air on Wednesday.