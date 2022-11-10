Peter Kay tour: Huge demand crashes ticket pre-sale as new dates are added
- Published
"Unprecedented" demand to see Peter Kay's first tour in 12 years has left many fans unable to access apps and websites offering pre-sale tickets.
They go on general sale on Saturday, but O2, Virgin Media and Three users were offered access two days early.
O2 and Virgin said it was "by far the highest demand we've ever seen for priority tickets in 15 years", while Three added there was "a huge demand".
A number of extra dates have now been added to the comedian's schedule.
In 2010, Kay set a world record for the biggest-selling stand-up comedy tour, playing to more than 1.2 million people.
He had been due to go on the road in 2017, but cancelled those shows due to "unforeseen family circumstances".
He could break his own record with his new tour, which is due to start in Manchester on 2 December.
On Thursday, some fans said they could not get into the relevant apps at all, some complained that they got to the front of the queue only to be told pre-sale tickets had sold out, while others were allowed to select tickets but not complete the purchase.
Nightmare trying to get Peter Kay tickets! Keeps crashing 😭— TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) November 10, 2022
Trying to get Peter Kay tickets.— Dave (@daveazzopardi) November 10, 2022
Difficulty: impossible
More chance of the return of Liz Truss in Number 10 than getting #peterkay tickets via @O2 priority. App and website crashed— Luke Marsden (@LukeMarsden) November 10, 2022
After a hour I finally got to the front of the #PeterKay #O2Priority queue and all the pre-sale tickets are sold out 😫 pic.twitter.com/OfMLm5G4fp— Sam Quek (@SamanthaQuek) November 10, 2022
On Twitter, O2 and Virgin - which are part of the same company - said: "We're seeing unprecedented demand for Peter Kay tickets & we know a lot of you can't access priority.
"Sorry, we're working on it. Please be patient; this is by far the highest demand we've ever seen for priority tickets in 15 years. The presale lasts for 48h so keep checking."
The company added: "We are seeing lots of priority tickets being sold."
Three's account said: "We're seeing a huge demand for Peter Kay tickets and we're aware many of you can't access the Three + app this morning. We're working on it as fast as we can!
"The presale is live for 48 hours and we'll make customers aware when the app is back up and running."
'People need a laugh'
In response to the demand, new dates were added in cities including Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham.
Kay appeared on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 breakfast show on Wednesday and said he had been "overwhelmed" by the reaction, even before his tickets had gone on sale.
The Boltonian said he felt the interest was down to the fact ticket prices start at £35, not including booking fees - the same price as they were during his 2010 tour.
"You've got to meet people half-way, it's bad times, plus that's why people need a laugh," he said.
"I think that's why it was on the news because it was something happy for once, and not doom and gloom."
As well as touring the UK, Kay will become the first comedian to be given his own residency at the O2 arena in London. He will perform there once a month between December 2022 and November 2023.