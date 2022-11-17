I, Daniel Blake star Dave Johns updates film's story for stage premiere
Actor Dave Johns, who played the lead role in Ken Loach's award-winning 2016 film I, Daniel Blake, is to update the story for its first stage version.
Johns starred in the film as Dan, a Newcastle carpenter struggling to claim benefits after having a heart attack.
The film earned director Loach the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival.
Johns is now writing the script for its theatre premiere, which he said would reflect current issues like rising bills and the cost of living crisis.
"Ken Loach is very much behind this and said there are still things that need to be said," he told BBC News.
"I do feel it's needed even more than ever now for the position we find ourselves in, with austerity coming back and the cost of living rising and zero hours contracts and all that, and this is Daniel Blake for 2023."
The film showed the title character come up against an unfeeling benefits system and befriending a young family who had moved from London to find housing.
Johns won best actor at the British Independent Film Awards and best male newcomer at the Empire Awards for his role.
His theatre adaptation will open at Northern Stage in Newcastle next May before going on a UK tour. While he will write the script, he will not play the title role again, he said.
Johns, who made his name as a comedian, said he would "present this story with fresh eyes and fresh vigour".
"What I wanted to do with the stage adaptation was to explore it a bit deeper the film," he said.
"I've kept to Dan's journey in the film, but I've explored more around Dan, and Katie and the kids' background.
"But what we're trying to do as well is give a bit of hope. So there's a lot of humour in the play, as there was in the film. There's a lot of bewilderment at the Kafkaesque benefits system that people are forced into. But there's also hope for the future."
Life imitating art
Johns is returning to Northern Stage, 50 years after he had his first taste of the theatre at the venue on a school visit. After catching the theatre bug, he went on to work at venues backstage, before performing as well as writing scripts such as a stage adaptation of The Shawshank Redemption.
When theatres and comedy clubs shut during the pandemic and his work dried up, he almost had to apply for benefits himself, he revealed.
"For two years, I had nothing," he said. "It was suggested that I go to apply for income support. I thought, there's life imitating art.
"Imagine if I turned up at the dole office. I thought, there's a turn-up for the books, I've been asked to go through the exact same thing that Daniel went through."
He had just enough savings to see him through, however. He has now done research into what has changed with the benefits system since Daniel Blake was depicted coming up against inflexible and unsympathetic staff in benefit offices and call centres.
"The only thing that's changed is the hold music. It's not Vivaldi any more," he said. "So at least the film got the music changed."