US R&B singer B. Smyth dies of rare lung disease at 28
- Published
US R&B singer B. Smyth has died from respiratory failure at the age of 28, his brother has said.
The musician suffered from pulmonary fibrosis, according to an Instagram video posted by older brother Denzil.
"My brother passed away earlier this morning after a fight with his lung condition," he said.
B. Smyth began his career by uploading covers on YouTube before signing with Motown Records and releasing songs with artists including 2Chainz and Future.
His brother went on to say that he had "never dreamed" of having to share such news.
Pulmonary fibrosis is a condition in which the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes increasingly difficult. There's no known cause, but it is rare in people under 50.
Born Brandon Smith, the Florida-born singer first gained attention by uploading versions of songs by artists like Michael Jackson and Frank Ocean.
In 2012, he got a record deal with Motown and released his debut single a year later - Leggo featuring 2Chainz.
He also collaborated with Future on his 2013 hit Win Win, and released songs with Young Thug and Rick Ross.
His best-known singles also included Twerkoholic, released in 2014, which has been streamed 20 million times on YouTube and 13 million times on Spotify. The follow-up, Twerkoholic Part 2, came out last month while he was in hospital.
Smyth's brother referenced the song in his Instagram post, saying: "My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest single while he was in the ICU - it really brought a smile to his face."
He also thanked B. Smyth's fans for their support, adding in the accompanying video: "He wanted me to make this video to show how much he appreciates what you did for him.
"All the love and lightness you were showing him on social media - he really felt it."
Tributes were paid online. Rapper Dirty 1000, who collaborated with B. Smyth on his recent single Roadrunnin', wrote: "My condolences to your family and everyone you blessed with your beautiful voice and amazing artistry."
And rapper and DJ Mad Skillz wrote that he was "such a talented young brother".
Damn Woke up to the news of the homie B Smyth passing. 😔I wrote his 1st single "SnapBack" bk in the day when he was just comin into the game. Such a talented young brother. Rest Easy my G. 🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/V38tjmDF1H— Mad Skillz (@SkillzVa) November 17, 2022