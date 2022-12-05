British Independent Film Awards 2022: Paul Mescal's Aftersun wins big
- Published
The emotional family drama Aftersun won big at Sunday's British Independent Film Awards, scooping seven prizes including best film.
The film, which stars Irish actor Paul Mescal, explores the complex dynamics between a single father and his daughter as they holiday in Turkey.
Its creator Charlotte Wells collected three awards, including best director.
The night's main award, best film was presented by Daisy Edgar-Jones, Mescal's co-star in Normal People.
On stage at the London-based awards, known as the BIFAs, Mescal said he was "so proud of this film", and his young co-star Frankie Corio.
"I'm so proud to be in Charlotte's first film," he added. "I'm so proud to be up here with Frankie, and so proud to be up here with these wonderful, wonderful artists.
"Thank you so much."
His comments came directly after the 12-year-old Corio had joked she was actually the film's main star and Mescal was merely a supporting actor, drawing laughter from the audience.
The actress, from Livingston in Scotland, recently told the BBC she had never acted before getting the part, but had been put forward for an audition by her mother.
Critics subsequently praised her as a major new talent.
In a five-star review, the Guardian's Peter Bradshaw wrote: "This effortlessly relaxed debut by Charlotte Wells is a subtle and complex investigation of post-divorce parenthood, with a brilliant performance by young Francesca Corio."
The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey also awarded five stars, describing it as "an astounding first feature that captures Paul Mescal at his most heart-wrenching".
This year, the British Independent Awards saw gender neutral acting categories included for the first time in its 25-year history - a move that was recently backed by The Crown star Emma Corrin.
Best lead performance went to Rosy McEwen and best supporting performance to Kerrie Hayes, both for their roles in Georgia Oakley's Blue Jean. Oakley was also awarded best debut screenwriter for the film, about a young teacher forced to lead a double life amidst the homophobia of 1980s Britain.
Breakthrough performance went to Safia Oakley-Green for The Origin, Andrew Cumming's feature about a nomadic tribe facing a frightening ancient threat.
The Silent Twins stars Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance received the award for best joint lead performance, for their portrayal of siblings who communicate only with one another.
The big winner in the documentary awards categories was Nothing Compares, the story of singer Sinead O'Connor, which won both best feature documentary and the best debut director for Kathryn Ferguson.
Other films recognised on the night included Our River... Our Sky, and The Worst Person in the World; while the outstanding contribution award went to actor and director Samantha Morton.