Kennedy Center Honours: Julia Roberts turns George Clooney into a fashion statement
Julia Roberts showed her support for George Clooney at the prestigious Kennedy Center Honours by wearing a custom dress adorned with his face.
The long black gown featured framed photos of the star throughout his career - from early headshots to his role as Doug Ross on ER and a famous polka-dot photoshoot for W magazine.
Clooney was among several lifetime achievement honourees at the event.
Rock band U2 and singer Gladys Knight were also recognised.
The star-studded event was attended by other celebrities and political figures, including Matt Damon, Patti LaBelle, Sean Penn, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Sheryl Crow, Garth Brooks, Sacha Baron Cohen and Sesame Street's Big Bird.
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also made his first public appearance since being brutally attacked in his home in late October.
Mr Pelosi, wearing a black hat to cover head injuries he sustained when an intruder attacked him with a hammer, received a standing ovation, and a fist-bump from President Joe Biden.
Earlier, in a reception at the White House, the president praised the "exceptional group of artists" for their accomplishments and contributions to the arts.
"Thank you for showing us the power of the arts and 'We the People'," Biden said.
Citing the lyric of U2's song One, Biden continued: "At a moment when there's too much hate, too much anger, too much division here in America and, quite frankly, around the world, we have to remember today, as their song goes, 'We're one, but we're not the same. We get to carry each other'."
The band were later celebrated onstage at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts by Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, who played their hits Elevation and One; while Ukrainian singer Jamala performed Walk On.
The song was originally written for Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi, but was recently rewritten as an anthem of solidarity for the people of Ukraine.
U2's singer Bono and guitarist The Edge played the song in Kyiv earlier this year at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky.
But the band's bubble was punctured by Sacha Baron Cohen who, in character as Borat, reminded them of the infamous partnership with Apple that saw their album Songs Of Innocence automatically added to people's iTunes libraries.
Speaking a few words in Kazakh, Borat then translated: "It means: 'Please remove your wretched album from my iPhone 6.'"
Clooney was also teased on stage by his Ocean's 11 co-star Matt Damon, who recalled the actor once "stole Bill Clinton's stationery and wrote fake notes to actors saying how much the president loved their movies".
The actor, who got his big break in ER and went on to become a film star in movies like Out Of Sight, Three Kings, O Brother Where Art Thou? and Up In The Air, was also honoured by his father, Nick, who said: "George's best and most important work is still ahead of him."
He also regaled the crowd with stories of George's childhood, including the time the seven-year-old - heartbroken over the assassination of Martin Luther King - gave his father all his toy guns.
Actor and hip-hop star LL Cool J paid tribute to Gladys Knight's powerful voice, saying: "I once heard Gladys sing the ABCs and I thought I was in church".
Country music superstar Garth Brooks, then sang her classic soul ballad Midnight Train to Georgia.
Christian pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant and Cuban-born composer Tania León were also celebrated at the ceremony.
