Ruth Madoc: Hi-de-Hi! actress dies aged 79
Hi-de-Hi! actress Ruth Madoc has died at the age of 79, her agent has confirmed in a statement.
Her agent said she died on Friday afternoon in hospital after surgery for a fall she had earlier in the week.
Phil Belfield of talent agency Belfield & Ward Ltd described her as a "one of a kind and a unique talent loved by many".
He paid tribute to her "iconic" TV performance as Gladys Pugh in the BBC comedy sitcom Hi-de-Hi!.
"It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much loved client Ruth Madoc," he said in a statement.
Describing her as a "real legend of the British entertainment scene", Mr Belfield said she was "gone far too soon".