Golden Globes 2023: The nominees
- Published
The nominations for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced.
The best film and TV shows of the past year will be honoured at a US ceremony in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on January 10 next year.
Best motion picture - drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fablemans
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best motion picture - musical or comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best actress in a motion picture - drama
- Cate Blanchett - Tar
- Olivia Colman - Empire of Light
- Viola Davis - The Woman King
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Michelle Williams - The Fablemans
Best actor in a motion picture - drama
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Hugh Jackman - The Son
- Bill Nighy - Living
- Jeremy Pope - The Inspection
Best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy
- Lesley Manville - Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie - Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu
- Emma Thompson - Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy
- Diego Calva - Babylon
- Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver - White Noise
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes - The Menu
Best supporting actress in any motion picture
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly de Leon - Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan - She Said
Best supporting actor in any motion picture
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt - Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
Best director - motion picture
- James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Best screenplay - motion picture
- Todd Field - Tar
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley - Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans
Best motion picture - animated
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best motion picture - non-English language
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany
- Argentina, 1985 -Argentina
- Close - Belgium/France/Netherlands
- Decision to Leave - South Korea
- RRR - India
Best original score - motion picture
- Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz - Babylon
- John Williams - The Fabelmans
Best original song - motion picture
- Carolina - Where the Crawdads sing (Taylor Swift)
- Ciao Papa - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat - music, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro - lyrics)
- Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice)
- Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson)
- Naatu Naatu - RRR (MM Keeravani - music, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj - lyrics)
Best TV series - drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best actress in a drama series
- Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily
- Zendaya - Euphoria
Best actor in a drama series
- Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
- Kevin Costner - Yellowstone
- Diego Luna - Andor
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott - Severance
Best TV series - musical or comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy
- Quinta Brunson - Abbot Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best limited series or TV movie
- Black Bird
- Daher - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
- Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
- Lily James - Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts - Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Taron Egerton - Black Bird
- Colin Firth - The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Claire Danes - Fleishman is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar- Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie
- F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
Best supporting actress in a musical, comedy or drama TV series
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Hanna Einbinder - Hacks
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Best supporting actor in a musical, comedy or drama TV series
- John Lithgow - The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
- John Turturro - Severance
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler - Barry
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.