Golden Globes 2023: Banshees of Inisherin leads nominations
- Published
The Banshees of Inisherin leads the nominations for this year's Golden Globe Awards with eight nods.
The dark comedy about friends in 1920s Ireland is up for best film, while its four stars including Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have acting nods.
Absurdist science fiction comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once is close behind with six nominations.
Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick, Daniel Craig's Glass Onion and TV show White Lotus are also up for awards.
Steven Spielberg's personal The Fabelmans, about how he developed his love of film, is a drama frontrunner, up against movies including the Avatar sequel and Baz Luhrmann's rock-and-roll biopic Elvis, as well Tar - which sees Cate Blanchett also receive a best actress in a film drama nomination.
The Australian will go up against stars including British actress Olivia Colman for Empire of Light, and US star Viola Davis for The Woman King.
The leading film nominees
- The Banshees of Inisherin - 8
- Everything Everywhere All at Once - 6
- Babylon - 5
- The Fabelmans - 5
- Elvis - 3
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - 3
- TÁR - 3
Organisers of the film and TV awards are attempting to rebuild its reputation after A-listers and studios boycotted last year's event over voters' lack of diversity, alleged corruption and lack of professionalism.
The Globes, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), are usually the highest-profile awards except the Oscars, but the 2022 event took place behind closed doors.
TV network NBC dropped it after a series of revelations, but the broadcaster is going to screen the glitzy event next year, as it takes place in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on 10 January next year.
Brendan Fraser, who is nominated for best actor for The Whale, said last month he would not attend next year's Globes ceremony after accusing their former president of assaulting him.
"It's because of the history that I have with them," Fraser told GQ last month. "And my mother didn't raise a hypocrite."
The star, known for The Mummy movies, has been tipped for awards success for his comeback film role in The Whale.
In 2018, he said Philip Berk, head of Golden Globes organising body the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, had groped his bottom in 2003.
Mr Berk was expelled from the troubled organisation in 2021 after sharing an article describing Black Lives Matter as a "racist hate group".
The Globes are returning as a televised event in January after this year's ceremony was dropped by broadcaster NBC following controversies including allegations of racism, sexism and conflicts of interest.
Tom Cruise had been among big names to criticise the awards, and in 2021 he handed back his three Golden Globes in protest at its lack of diversity.
Scarlett Johansson had urged others in the film industry to boycott the organisation unless it made significant internal changes, while her Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo wrote last year that the HFPA's reforms were "discouraging"
The awards' organisers have since embarked on a series of public reforms, including expanding its voting body to include people with more diverse backgrounds.
Twenty-one new members joined last year, six of whom are black, and the organisation has also taken on more than 100 new voters, including - for the first time - those based outside of the US.
It has also implemented a ban on members receiving gifts from movie studios courting their votes.
"This is really not the old HFPA anymore," president Helen Hoehne recently told The Hollywood Reporter.
"I respect Brendan Fraser's decision," she added. "And I personally, sincerely hope there's a way for us to move forward and we are able to regain Mr Fraser's trust, along with the trust of the entire entertainment community."