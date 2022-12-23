Thom Bell: Philadelphia soul pioneer dies at 79
Thom Bell, one of the key architects of the richly-orchestrated Philly Soul sound, has died at the age of 79.
A prolific songwriter and producer, he had credits on dozens of timeless hits, including The Stylistics' Betcha By Golly Wow, The Spinners' Rubberband Man and The O'Jays' Backstabbers.
His publicist said he had died at home in Bellingham, Washington. No cause of death was given.
Nile Rodgers led tributes, calling Bell "one of the greatest... of all time".
Hip-hop legend DJ Premier also paid tribute, writing that Bell was "one of the reasons why I wanted to have a enormous discography of classics that are timeless".
Mike Mills of REM added: "This man contributed so much to my love of music and helped me get through the hell that is high school."
Classical upbringing
Bell was born in Jamaica in 1943 and grew up in West Philadelphia with nine brothers and sisters.
His parents were both musicians, and Bell studied classical piano as a child and dreamed of becoming a conductor.
But he switched lanes after his father opened a restaurant and started playing pop music to his customers.
Bell began to write music and melodies in his head, but when he told his parents, they discussed taking him to a psychiatrist.
"I'm singing and tapping on things. They thought something was wrong with me," he told NPR in 2006.
"So I had learned to keep all those kinds of thoughts, even to this day, to myself. And you never know what lyric or melody is running through my mind."
Eventually spared a trip to the doctor, he teamed up with Kenny Gamble and formed a doo-wop vocal group called Kenny and the Romeos in 1959.
When he left the band to tour with Chubby Checker, he was replaced by pianist Leon Huff - but there was no bad blood, and the trio of Gamble, Huff and Bell would later become known as the "Mighty Three", spreading The Sound Of Philadelphia to the world.
Bell's discography includes dreamy, string-laden ballads like La-La (Means I Love You) and Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time) by the Delfonics, I'll Be Around and Could It Be I'm Falling In Love by The Spinners and You Are Everything by the Stylistics.
For many of these, he teamed up with local songwriter Linda Creed, who he called the most significant collaborator of his career.
"It's like you and your wife, your mate. You know when it fits. There are not too many people you can ride the ethers of life and love together with," he said.
Bell also worked on a 1979 EP with Elton John, which included the hits Are You Ready For Love and Mama Can't Buy You Love.
And his long list of collaborators includes pop and soul legends like Teddy Pendergrass, Dionne Warwick, Dusty Springfield, Deniece Williams, Johnny Mathis, David Byrne, Joss Stone and Fatboy Slim.
'Too odd for R&B'
Bell's work leaned on his background in classical music, and he introduced instruments like the celesta, sitar, oboe, bassoon, cor anglais and bells into his rococo arrangements.
He also began to use an early electronic keyboard called the ondioline and the lute-like ceterone in his songs came after hearing them in the film scores of Italian composer Ennio Morricone.
"I didn't plan it out to be different or set out to do what hadn't been done before," he said. "It was all organic on my part - just what I happened to hear.
"Invariably, when other producers and musicians would say that my sounds were odd for R&B, I would just tell them, 'I don't do R&B - I do music.'"
In 1975, he became the first-ever recipient of the Grammy Award for producer of the year; and he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006.
"Thom Bell was my favourite musician, arranger, songwriter, and music producer of all time!" said Leon Huff in a statement.
"It was my esteemed honour and pleasure to work with him creatively and as a business partner. Rest in peace."
"Tommy and I have been best friends for over 60 years," added Gamble. "When we first met, we decided to start writing songs together and form a singing duo, Kenny and Tommy, and then our band The Romeos… He was a great talent and my dear friend. Rest in peace buddy."
Bell is survived by his wife Vanessa and his children, Royal, Troy, Tia, Mark, Cybell and Christopher.
