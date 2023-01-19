Bafta Film Awards 2023: The nominees in full

Michelle YeohGetty Images
Michelle Yeoh stars in Everything Everywhere All at Once

This year's Bafta Film Awards nominations have been announced, celebrating the best in big screen action over the past 12 months.

All Quiet on the Western Front leads the way with 14 nods, while there a ten apiece for The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Here is the shortlist in full ahead of the ceremony, which take place on 19 February at London's Southbank Centre.

Best film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Tár

Outstanding British film

  • Aftersun
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian And Charles
  • Empire of Light
  • Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Living
  • Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
  • See How They Run
  • The Swimmers
  • The Wonder

Leading actress

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King
  • Danielle Deadwyler, Till
  • Ana De Armas, Blonde
  • Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading actor

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Paul Mescal, Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy, Living
Warner Bros
Austin Butler as the titular Elvis

Supporting actress

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau, The Whale
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan, She Said

Supporting actor

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
  • Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

Director

  • All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger
  • The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
  • Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert
  • Tár, Todd Field
  • The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

  • Aimee Lou Wood
  • Daryl McCormack
  • Emma Mackey
  • Naomi Ackie
  • Sheila Atim
The Artists Partnership
Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

  • Aftersun
  • Blue Jean
  • Electric Malady
  • Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Rebellion

Film not in the English language

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Corsage
  • Decision To Leave
  • The Quiet GirlDocumentary
  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • Moonage Daydream
  • Navalny

Animated film

  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red
Searchlight Pictures
The Banshees of Inisherin co-stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson

Original screenplay

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Triangle of Sadness

Adapted screenplay

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Living
  • The Quiet Girl
  • She Said
  • The Whale

Original score

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Casting

  • Aftersun
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Triangle of Sadness
Ilze Kitshoff
Viola Davis in The Woman King

Cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Costume design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Amsterdam
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Editing

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Production design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
TIFF/eOne
The Fabelmans tells a fictionalised version of Steven Spielberg's childhood

Make-up and hair

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
  • The Whale

Sound

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Special visual effects

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Top Gun: Maverick

British short film

  • The Ballad Of Olive Morris
  • Bazigaga
  • Bus Girl
  • A Drifting Up
  • An Irish Goodbye

British short animation

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
  • Middle Watch
  • Your Mountain is Waiting

The top nominees

Getty Images
The Baftas are the most coveted awards in British film

14 - All Quiet on the Western Front

10 - The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once

9 - Elvis

5 - Tár

4 - Aftersun; The Batman; Good Luck to You, Leo Grande; Top Gun: Maverick and The Whale

