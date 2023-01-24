Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once leads nominations
Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the field at this year's Academy Awards, with 11 nominations.
The madcap adventure follows a woman, played by Michelle Yeoh, who hops through the multiverses as different versions of herself.
Other best picture nominees include Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water and The Banshees of Inisherin.
The best actress and actor nominees include Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser and Andrea Riseborough.
The top Oscar nominees:
- Everything Everywhere All at Once - 11
- All Quiet on the Western Front - 9
- The Banshees of Inisherin - 9
- Elvis - 8
- The Fabelmans - 7
- Top Gun: Maverick - 6
- Tar - 6
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 5
- Avatar: The Way of Water - 4
The films up for best picture also include German war epic All Quiet on the Western Front, Baz Luhrann's Elvis, Steven Spielberg's The Fablemens, Todd Field's Tar, Cannes Palme d'Or winner Triangle of Sadness and Sarah Polley's Women Talking.