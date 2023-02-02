BBC News channel announces chief presenter line-up for revamp
The BBC has announced its line-up of chief presenters for its revamped TV news channel, following the decision to merge the two channels for viewers in the UK and around the world.
Matthew Amroliwala, Christian Fraser, Yalda Hakim, Lucy Hockings and Maryam Moshiri will lead the line-up.
Other presenters on the two previous channels included Jane Hill, Martine Croxall and Ben Brown.
They have not been named among the new chief presenters, however.