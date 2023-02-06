Fleetwood Mac: Mick Fleetwood thinks band is 'done' after Christine McVie's death
- Published
Mick Fleetwood has said it is currently "unthinkable" for Fleetwood Mac to continue as a band following the death of Christine McVie.
The drummer told reporters on the Grammy Awards red carpet that he thinks the legendary band is probably "done".
"I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris," Fleetwood said.
"I'd say we're done, but then we've all said that before. It's sort of unthinkable right now."
Keyboardist, singer and songwriter McVie died in November aged 79 following a short illness.
Fleetwood said the remaining band members were currently focusing on other musical projects, adding: "They all get out and play, so I'm gonna be doing the same thing, finding people to play with."
During the In Memoriam segment of Sunday's Grammys, Fleetwood performed the McVie-written Fleetwood Mac single Songbird with Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt.
Fleetwood said he plans to still perform in the future, but "not as Fleetwood Mac".
The band did continue after McVie left in 1998, before she returned in 2014.
Her last show with the band was at a tribute concert for founding member Peter Green at the London Palladium in 2020.