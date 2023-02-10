Chariots of Fire director Hugh Hudson dies at 86
- Published
Chariots of Fire director Hugh Hudson has died aged 86 following a short illness.
His family said in a statement the "beloved husband and father", died at Charing Cross Hospital in London on Friday.
He is survived by his wife Maryam, his son Thomas and his first wife Sue.
Actor Nigel Havers, who starred in the 1981 film about the story of two British runners in the 1920s, said he was "beyond devastated" by his death.
He added: "Chariots of Fire was one of the greatest experiences of my professional life, and, like so many others, I owe much of what followed to him. I shall miss him greatly."
The drama won best picture, original score, writing and costume design at the 54th annual Academy Awards in 1982.