Burt Bacharach, one of pop's greatest songwriters, dies aged 94
One of pop music's greatest composers, Burt Bacharach, has died aged 94.
He wrote enduring hits like I Say A Little Prayer, Walk On By and What The World Needs Now Is Love.
Along with lyricist Hal David, he also wrote numerous movie themes including What's New, Pussycat, Alfie, and The Look Of Love, a major hit for Dusty Springfield.
Bacharach died on Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, his publicist Tina Brausam said.
Known for his airborne melodies and sumptuous orchestral arrangements, Bacharach was one of the most important songwriters of the 20th Century.
Over his career, he scored 73 Top 40 hits in the US and 52 in the UK, working with artists including Dionne Warwick, Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, Barbara Streisand, Tom Jones, Aretha Franklin and Elvis Costello.
His most popular songs included:
- Magic Moments - Perry Como
- I Say A Little Prayer - Aretha Franklin
- What Do You Get When You Fall In Love - Dionne Warwick
- The Look of Love - Dionne Warwick
- Close To You - The Carpenters
- Alfie - Dionne Warwick
- Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head - BJ Thomas
- 24 Hours From Tulsa - Gene Pitney
- Make It Easy on Yourself - The Walker Brothers
- I Just Don't Know What to Do With Myself - Dusty Springfield
- Alfie - Cilla Black
- What's New, Pussycat? - Tom Jones
- Arthur's Theme - Christopher Cross
- Anyone Who Had A Heart - Dionne Warwick/Cilla Black
Bacharach's music touched multiple genres, from cool jazz and rhythm and blues, to bossa nova and traditional pop - but they shared one thing in common: you could recognise them within a couple of notes.
It was a style inspired by his tutor, French jazz musician Darius Milhaud.
"His observation was: Never be ashamed of something that's melodic, one could whistle," Bacharach recalled, having met the composer while studying at California's Music Academy of the West in the 1940s.
"So that was a valuable lesson I learned from him. Never forgot that one. Never be afraid of something that you can whistle."