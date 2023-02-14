Oscars class photo: 10 things we spotted

Although she's been acting since the late 70s, this year marks the first time Jamie Lee Curtis has been nominated for an Oscar. She admitted to Parade that she felt "totally shocked" to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once. "I'm 64 years old. I've been an actor since I was 19," she told AP Entertainment. "I made horror films and sold yogurt. I never thought I would hear my name at the Oscars."