Oscars (not red) carpet: The best fashion looks so far - in pictures
- Published
The famous carpet may have changed colour in Hollywood for this year's Oscars - it is described as champagne, instead of being the traditional red. But the glamour on show is the same as ever.
British actress Florence Pugh went for a ruffled statement gown accompanied by black shorts and platform shoes, plus a striking silver necklace and two-tone hair design.
Jamie Lee Curtis is enjoying the first Oscar nomination of her career, and sparkled in a crystal and sequin-embellished Dolce and Gabbana floor-length gown. After the runway's colour change, she joked: "Their carpet is going to match my drapes."
She also posted a photo of herself with 16 people who helped make the gown - which she said was just part of the Italian team behind it.
Stephanie Hsu is Curtis' co-star in Everything Everywhere All At Once, and is also nominated for best supporting actress. She went for a coral classic Valentino ballgown.
Angela Bassett, who is nominated for best actress for playing Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was wrapped in a royal shdae of purple.
Ana de Armas, who is also up for best actress for playing Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, went for a sparkling, simple and bodice, flowing into frilled layers.
Brendan Fraser, accompanied by girlfriend Jeanne Moore, is nominated for best actor for his comeback role in The Whale.
Avengers and WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen's black Givenchy halter neck gown added a hint of gothic glamour to the classic black dress.
Malala Yousafzai arrived in a shimmering silver Ralph Lauren gown with ruched waist.
The Nobel Peace Prize laureate is at the ceremony as executive producer of Stranger at the Gate, which is nominated for best documentary short.
Zoe Saldana was among those representing Avatar: The Way of Water, which is nominated for four awards including best picture.
Her Avatar co-star Sigourney Weaver complemented the the Oscars statuettes in her stylish and shining V-neck gold and white patterned dress.
M3gan actress Allison Williams' Giambattista Valli outfit included a sheer dress with floral-jewelled design and feathered hem, with a voluminous candy pink gown extension.
Eva Longoria also sparkled in an eye-catching and intricately-jewelled Zuhair Murad design with ribbon detail from her neck.
The decision to change the red carpet after 62 years was made by a creative consultant, who explained that a "champagne" coloured carpet would help with "the change from daytime arrivals to an elegant evening setting".
In a reference to Will Smith's slap last year, this year's host Jimmy Kimmel quipped: "I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed."