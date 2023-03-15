Law Roach: The looks that made Zendaya's stylist an icon

Zendaya always stuns on the red carpet and that's often thanks to Law Roach. The actress turned heads when she walked the red carpet in this skin-tight Balmain leather dress at the premiere of the film Dune. The look became known as the "wet dress" and helped cement Zendaya's status as a fashion icon. Law Roach began working with Zendaya when she was just 14 years old and she later praised him for helping her find her "fearlessness" at age when many feel vulnerable.