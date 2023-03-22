Soccer AM: Sky confirms plans to cancel football show after 28 years
- Published
Sky Sports is planning to cancel Soccer AM after nearly three decades on air, the broadcaster has confirmed.
The network is proposing the final edition should be on Saturday 27 May, at the end of the current season.
A Sky spokesman said: "We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people."
The programme has aired on Saturday mornings since 1995, reflecting on the week's football events with a panel of sports and TV personalities.
'Evolving' tastes
The Sky spokesman told BBC News: "Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers.
"We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are under way."
According to the Sun, staff at the programme were told about the cancellation on Tuesday and that their jobs would probably be made redundant in May.
Previously hosted by Helen Chamberlain and Tim Lovejoy, the programme is currently presented by John Fendley and ex-footballer Jimmy Bullard.
Pundit Chris Kamara was among those posting fond memories of the show after hearing the news.
Just heard that @SoccerAM is finishing at the end of the season. I had 14 years of going through Premier League & @EFL clubs dressing rooms. Training with Clubs for features & basically having a laugh 😂 Fun part of my time at Sky 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7FbqUonB2f— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) March 22, 2023