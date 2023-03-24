BBC suspends proposed closure of the BBC Singers
The BBC has paused its decision to close the BBC Singers, after "a number of organisations" came forward to offer alternative funding.
The group, which is the UK's only full-time professional chamber choir, was targeted by budget cuts shortly before celebrating its 100th anniversary.
The proposal sparked a backlash, with 140,000 people signing a petition urging the BBC to reverse its decision.
A temporary reprieve has been granted, as new funding models are explored.
"We have agreed with the Musicians' Union that we will suspend the proposal to close the BBC Singers, while we actively explore these options," the BBC said in a statement.
"If viable, these alternative options would secure the future of the ensemble."
The corporation also confirmed that the BBC Singers would appear at this year's Proms concerts.
Previously, the 20-member choir had been due to close in July, meaning they would miss the summer music festival entirely.
Naomi Pohl, general secretary of the Musicians Union, added: "The outpouring of love for the BBC Singers and orchestras over the past few weeks has been incredible and we know our members are hugely grateful for all the support they've received.
"We hope the BBC recognises the real quality and value they bring to the UK's music industry, international music makers and fans and BBC Licence fee payers who will be keener than ever to see them in action live and via broadcast. The work they do in music education is also crucial. They are frankly irreplaceable."
'Lamentable' decision
The decision to close the BBC Singers was part of a wider programme to downsize the BBC's classical music performing groups, announced at the start of the month.
It also involves a 20% reduction of roles in the BBC's English orchestras - the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the BBC Concert orchestra and the BBC Philharmonic orchestra.
The BBC said it was part of a plan that "prioritises quality, agility and impact". According to the latest BBC annual report, £25m was spent on orchestras and performing groups in the last financial year.
The BBC says it needs to find £400 million in savings by 2027 because of the two-year freeze in the licence fee imposed by the Government.
The move caused consternation across the classical music world. Cellist Julian Lloyd Webber called the decision "lamentable" and said it called the future of the licence fee into question.
"What has happened to our nation's beloved BBC - the organisation that has been responsible for some of the greatest classical music broadcasts in history?" he said in the Radio Times.
"The dereliction of its core principles has happened stealthily, over many years and with a lack of transparency that has eroded trust both inside and outside the organisation.
"Quite rightly, profound questions are now being asked as to what, if anything, the BBC still stands for."
The Musicians Union has said it will continue to fight to save roles in other BBC performing groups.
Which performance groups are affected?
The BBC Singers, based at the BBC's Maida Vale Studios in London, have now been granted a temporary reprieve as alternative funding models are sought. The choir performs across the UK and around the world, making annual appearances at the BBC Proms. Most of its performances air on BBC Radio 3.
The BBC's three English orchestras - Symphony, Concert and Philharmonic - will see a 20% reduction in roles.
The BBC Concert Orchestra can be heard on BBC Radio 2's Sunday Night Is Music Night and on BBC Radio 3. It explores a wide selection of music, ranging from classical to contemporary.
The BBC Philharmonic is based at Media City UK in Salford, and performs an annual season of concerts at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, as well as giving regular concerts at other venues across the north of England.
The BBC Symphony Orchestra plays a major role at The Proms, and also has an annual season at London's Barbican. Its commitment to contemporary music is demonstrated by a range of premieres each season.
In a statement, the BBC said it would "continue to engage with the Musicians' Union and the other BBC Unions about our proposals on the BBC's English Orchestras".
"We are committed to meaningful consultation and to avoiding compulsory redundancies, wherever possible," it added.
The corporation also praised the work of the BBC Singers, saying "their professionalism, quality and standing has never been in question".
