Jeremy Renner emotional in first interview since snowplough accident
- Published
Actor Jeremy Renner says he "chose to survive" after being seriously injured in a snowplough accident.
The Marvel star broke more than 30 bones when he attempted to stop the vehicle from running over his nephew on New Year's Day.
In his first TV interview since the accident, he said: "I chose to survive, it's not going to kill me, no way."
Despite his injuries, Renner said he "would do it again, because it was going right at my nephew".
The actor was seen making the comments in a trailer for the interview, which is set to air in full on 6 April on US network ABC.
Renner was admitted to hospital in a critical condition with blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries when his Sno-Cat machine ran him over.
The actor had been trying to stop the plough from crashing into his nephew after it began to roll downhill, with nobody driving it.
Asked if he could remember the pain, Renner confirmed he was "awake through every moment" when the seven-tonne machine crushed him.
"I lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refuelled and refilled with love and titanium," he joked.
He is seen becoming emotional when host Diane Sawyer reminds him how he apologised to his family from his hospital bed using sign language in the days following the accident.
Renner is best known for films such as Arrival, The Hurt Locker, The Bourne Legacy and for playing Marvel's Hawkeye.