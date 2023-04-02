Ryuichi Sakamoto: Japanese electronic music maestro dies
The renowned Japanese composer and producer Ryuichi Sakamoto, admired for his electronic music experimentation, has died aged 71.
He won awards - including an Oscar, a Grammy and Bafta - for his work as a solo artist and as a member of the Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO).
Sakamoto had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time in 2021. His office said he died on Tuesday.
He starred in the film Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence with David Bowie in 1983.
His film score for The Last Emperor, in 1987, won him an Oscar, a Grammy and a Golden Globe. He also acted in the movie, an epic about the life of Puyi, last emperor of China.
Sakamoto began studying composition at the age of 10 and was inspired by the Beatles and Debussy.
He set up YMO with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi in 1978, playing keyboards, and their synthesizer innovations influenced techno-pop and hip-hop.
"Asian music heavily influenced Debussy, and Debussy heavily influenced me. So the music goes around the world and comes full circle," he said in 2010.