Rylan Clark steps down from Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two
- Published
Rylan Clark has announced he is stepping down as co-host of Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show It Takes Two after "four fantastic years".
The TV personality tweeted that the time had come for him to "pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me".
Clark has co-hosted the BBC Two show since 2019, first alongside Zoe Ball and then dancer Janette Manrara.
The BBC said the 34-year-old would be "hugely missed".
Clark said: "I've had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can't thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show."
Kate Phillips, director of BBC Unscripted thanked the outgoing host "for entertaining audiences so brilliantly for the past four years".
Clark's replacement will be announced in due course, the BBC said. The new series of Strictly is expected to start in September.