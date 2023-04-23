Stormzy's #Merky Book festival aims to inspire new generation
- Published
Storyteller enthusiasts have gathered in Camden for the first #Merky Books free two-day literature festival, put together by Stormzy.
#Merky Books is an imprint launched in 2018 by the rapper and Penguin Random House UK, with an aim to develop and produce diverse storytellers.
The event, headlined by Noughts and Crosses author Malorie Blackman, the songwriter Wretch 32 and author John Agard aimed to demystify the creative industries and encourage a new generation of writers.
Taylor-Dior Rumble, whose novel The Situationship was the first romantic comedy to be signed by Merky Books, told the BBC the festival "makes the world of publishing feel a lot more accessible".
"It's very posh, very white, very upper middle class. And for me personally, it just feels kind of like a world away from what I'm used to and what I've grown up in".
Fiona Lamptey, director of UK features at Netflix, said: "It's important that we as professionals talk about our roles or functions, and how we are part of the process. It's about sharing knowledge so people can understand the skills they need if they're considering a career in the creative industry."
Speaking about advice for new writers she added: "It's not about standing out. It's about being true to who you are. I put a lot of emphasis on passion and purpose, so if you've got an idea, it's finding an audience for your project.
"I've worked in environments where I'm the only black woman. But I knew the reason why I was put in that environment. I knew I wanted to create a pathway for other people."
Award-winning author John Agard said #Merky Books "is vital for young people in their reading space, to hear different voices. And it's a very commendable initiative as it opens opportunities for young writers".
He says that to encourage writers from diverse backgrounds into the writing space "it's important to instil in them from early years the joy of language, and how words are empowering."
He added: "What this initiative is doing is extending the repertoire of their voice and extending their ability to engage with the page and from the page, you can lead up to the stage."