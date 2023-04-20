Paul O'Grady: Fans and dogs set to line streets for star's funeral
- Published
Paul O'Grady's funeral will take place in his home village in Kent later, with fans set to line the streets along with dogs from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.
The comedian and presenter, who died last month aged 67, will be laid to rest at a private service in Aldington.
There is expected to be a guard of honour by dogs from the home where he filmed his series For The Love of Dogs.
Actor and peer Michael Cashman said: "My heart will be grieving, but I'll be smiling about the love and the fun."
Lord Cashman, a friend of O'Grady's, told BBC Radio Kent he would read Shakespeare's Sonnet 18, which begins "Shall I compare thee to a summer's day?", at the service.
O'Grady lived in Kent for more than 20 years, and his coffin is expected to travel through the village in a horse drawn carriage.
His husband Andre Portasio posted in local Facebook groups inviting the local school and community to come out to mourn, expressing his "deep gratitude" for the "overwhelming outpouring of support and love" he had received.
"While the funeral will be a private ceremony, as many of you know, Paul cared a lot about his local community," he wrote.
"We have therefore requested that the funeral procession passes through Aldington before heading to the church, as a way of marking Paul's affection for the area."
The presence of dogs from Battersea will signify his role as an ambassador for the animal home, as well as the connection through his popular TV series.
Following his death, Battersea set up a "tribute fund", which has raised more than £270,000 for the charity.
Mourners are also expected to line the streets as part of a community event in Birkenhead, where the star was born and grew up.
As well as For The Love of Dogs, O'Grady was known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage and for hosting chat and game shows.
According to multiple reports, he died of sudden cardiac arrhythmia. The British Heart Foundation describes sudden arrhythmic death syndrome - or SADS - as when a person dies suddenly following a cardiac arrest where no obvious cause can be found.