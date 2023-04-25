Daniel Radcliffe confirms birth of first child
Actor Daniel Radcliffe and his long-term partner, Erin Darke, have become parents for the first time.
The birth of their child was confirmed by the Harry Potter actor's publicist after the Daily Mail published photographs of them pushing a pram in New York.
In March it was reported that the couple were expecting a baby.
The actors have been together for a decade after reportedly meeting on the set of film Kill Your Darlings in 2013.
They have not revealed the sex of the baby, or when the child was born.
Radcliffe was 12 when he was cast as the bespectacled boy wizard in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001.
He went on to appear in all eight films based on the books written by JK Rowling.
More recently, he played the lead role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, for which he was nominated for a Bafta.
The biopic follows the life and career of comedian Weird Al Yankovic, who found fame with comical spoof versions of classic songs.
Last year he told Newsweek he would love his children to aspire to work behind the scenes in the film industry.
"I want my kids, if and when they exist... I would love them to be around film sets," he said.
"A dream would be for them to come on to a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.'"
Michigan-born Darke is best known for her role in 2015 series Good Girl Revolt, and more recently appeared in Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.
Radcliffe's Harry Potter co-star, Rupert Grint, who played Ronald Weasley in the films, has a two-year-old daughter, Wednesday, with actor Georgia Groome.