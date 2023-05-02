Singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies aged 84
Tributes have been paid to the singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot who has died at the age of 84.
The Canadian musician became famous in the 60s and 70s with hits like Early Morning Rain and If You Could Read My Mind.
His songs were covered by artists including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand and Johnny Cash.
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau described him as one of the country's greatest singer-songwriters.
"Gordon Lightfoot captured our country's spirit in his music - and in doing so, he helped shape Canada's soundscape," he said on Twitter.
"May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever."
A statement on Lightfoot's official Facebook page said he died of natural causes at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on Monday.
Lightfoot was born in Ontario and won a talent competition as part of a barbershop quartet while still in high school.
Aged 18 he headed to the US to study music composition, before returning to Canada.
He made his radio debut in 1962 with (Remember Me) I'm the One, which led to a number of hit songs and partnerships with other musicians.
Marty Robbins' 1965 cover of Ribbon of Darkness reached number one on the US country charts, while Peter, Paul and Mary took For Lovin' Me into the US top 30.
Lightfoot made his first appearance in the US Billboard chart in 1971, when If You Could Read My Mind reached number five.
It was his highest scoring hit in the UK, where it peaked at number 30 in the same year.
But it reached a new audience in the early 2000s when it was used on the soundtrack to Channel 4 comedy Trigger Happy TV.
Lightfoot had a vast catalogue of more than 200 songs and some were covered by artists including Harry Belafonte, Bob Dylan and The Grateful Dead.
Dylan once said: "I can't think of any Gordon Lightfoot song I don't like. Every time I head a song of his, it's like I wish it would last forever."
Lightfoot was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1986, which said he was responsible for "dozens of classic, enduring and chart-topping" compositions.
"Few performers have so eloquently captured the adventure, hardship, tragedy and elation of nation building," it said on its website.
Lightfoot was nominated for four Grammy awards, including for the The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, about the drowning of 29 sailors when a freight ship sank in Lake Superior.
He dominated Canada's Junos in the 1970s, winning 12 awards during the decade.
And in 2003 he was awarded the companion of the Order of Canada - the country's highest civilian honour.
However, Lightfoot was more reserved about his talents, telling Canada's The Globe and Mail: "Sometimes I wonder why I'm being called an icon, because I really don't think of myself that way."
The musician remained an active touring artist well into his 80s, only cancelling his planned tour of the US and Canada last month.
He is survived by his wife Kim Hasse, six children and several grandchildren.