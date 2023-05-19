Nicole Scherzinger to star in Sunset Boulevard in London's West End
- Published
Nicole Scherzinger will star in a new production of Sunset Boulevard in London's West End.
The musical, which features songs composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is based on the 1950 film of the same name.
Scherzinger will play Norma Desmond, a silent-film star who dreams of making a triumphant return to the screen.
The show will be directed by Jamie Lloyd and play at the Savoy Theatre for 16 weeks from September.
Lloyd, who has previously directed productions of The Seagull, Cyrano de Bergerac and Richard III, described Sunset Boulevard as one of Lord Lloyd Webber's "most thrilling, complex and atmospheric scores".
The film, directed and co-written by Billy Wilder, was named after a major street that runs through Hollywood, the heart of the US film industry.
The main character, Norma Desmond, lives on a decaying mansion on the street, struggling to come to terms with the fact her star is fading. Dreaming of a comeback, she puts her faith in a struggling young screenwriter.
Lord Lloyd Webber originally saw the film in the early 1970s and went on to write the musical adaptation for the stage, which first played in the West End in 1993.
Desmond has been previously been portrayed on stage by actresses including Patti LuPone, Petula Clark and Glenn Close - who starred in productions of Sunset Boulevard both on Broadway and in London.
Scherzinger shot to fame in 2005 as a member of girl group The Pussycat Dolls, before launching a solo career which saw her score a number one hit in the UK.
Since then, she has starred in stage musicals such as Cats, which saw her nominated for an Olivier Award in 2015 for her portrayal of Grizabella.
The star has also appeared as a talent show judge on series including The X Factor and The Masked Singer, and earlier this month she sang for King Charles at a concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle following his coronation.
Lord Lloyd Webber said: "Nicole is one of the finest singers I have worked with, and I can't wait to get started on this exciting show with her and the rest of this brilliant team."