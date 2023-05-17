Slowthai: Rapper's name removed from major festival line-ups after rape charge
UK rapper Slowthai's name has been removed from the official line-up poster for this year's Glastonbury Festival, as well Reading and Leeds, after he was charged with rape.
The 28-year-old, real name Tyron Frampton, appeared in court via video on Tuesday, charged with two counts of raping a woman in September 2021.
The rapper has posted online to say he "categorically denies the charges".
He is expected to appear before Oxford Crown Court on 15 June.
Writing on Instagram, Slowthai said: "Regarding the allegations being reported about me. I categorically deny the charges. I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared.
"Until then, I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly."
He added: "I ask that my supporters don't comment on this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time."
Slowthai appeared before Oxford Magistrates' Court via video link from his home in Northampton on Tuesday, speaking only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.
The Grammy-nominated rapper had originally been due to perform at Worthy Farm sometime between 21-25 June but that now appears to be in doubt.
He was also set to appear on the Main Stage West at Reading on 26 August, before playing the festival's Yorkshire leg the next day.
Neither Glastonbury nor Reading and Leeds has yet commented on his name being erased from their line-ups.
Who is Slowthai?
The Northampton-born star arrived on to the scene with his politically-driven 2019 debut album, Nothing Great About Britain, which was nominated for the Mercury Prize.
At the awards ceremony, its creator caused the biggest stir of the night by holding aloft a dummy of the then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson's severed head while performing Doorman - a track about wealth disparity in modern Britain.
Speaking to the BBC, he explained the song, like the rest of his album, aimed to give a voice to "the people from small communities that have been forgotten about".
"It's time to let people in," he said. "Everyone, the lower class, the middle class, and even the ones in the upper who feel their life is hard."
Slowthai was nominated for best dance recording at the Grammy Awards in 2021, for My High - a collaboration with Disclosure and Aminé. The same year, his second album, Tyron, topped the UK chart.
Having previously featured on a Gorillaz track, Slowthai has been booked to open for Damon Albarn's other band Blur at Wembley Stadium in July.