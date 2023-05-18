Johnny Depp: Don't judge me over abuse case
- Published
Johnny Depp has urged people not to judge him over his high-profile legal battles with his ex-wife Amber Heard, saying he will not let it define him.
Last year a US jury found that Heard had defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean star in an article in which she called herself a victim of abuse.
It came after a UK court ruled that a newspaper article which described him as a wife beater, was accurate.
Depp spoke to the BBC as he returned to the limelight at Cannes.
His role as Louis XV in the French language film Jeanne du Barry, which opened the prestigious French film festival, is widely seen as his big comeback.
It comes almost three years since he lost his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, days after losing the initial libel case over the Sun newspaper article which claimed he had assaulted Ms Heard.
Interviewed by Tom Brook, of BBC's Talking Movies, Depp said: "Comeback is a weird thing because... I didn't go anywhere.
"People may have made sure that I was not looked at favourably - powerful press, powerful media, for whatever reasons."
Conflicting accounts of their five year relationship were heard in the courts, with both accusing the other of misbehaviour and violence.
Depp strongly denied his ex-wife's claims that he had subjected her to emotional, physical and sexual abuse. Heard has said she has lost faith in the US justice system since losing the US defamation case.
Depp said people should look at their own family members before they judge him.
"I suggest before people start pointing fingers and making judgement on others that they have no idea about, I would say, everybody, take one day off of work, stay at home, start your investigation of everyone in your family," he added.
"Start with your father. Look way back. Dad always been just a wonderful guy, has he? Your uncles, look at your brothers. Look around you first before you start passing judgement on someone that you have no idea what that person has been through, who they are."
At the height of his courtroom battles with his ex-wife, the future of Depp's movie career appeared to be in jeopardy.
But before the premiere of his latest film at Cannes on Tuesday, he was met by large numbers of fans for whom he signed autographs and took selfies.
The film received a standing ovation but critics have been more lukewarm in their assessment, some stating he looked uncomfortable in the role.
His presence at Cannes and the inclusion of his new film has been criticised by supporters of Heard, leading to the hashtag #CannesYouNot on social media.
However festival director Thierry Fremaux has strongly defended his choice to include the film and many have welcomed his return.
Asked about being a controversial figure, Depp said he had been considered controversial throughout his career.
"I was probably more far more controversial many years ago than anything now," he added. "But things go in whatever direction they go, more than anything all the weirdness has been cleared up, so it's done.
"I'm certainly not gonna let this allow this thing to define anything that I've done before, anything that I'm doing now or what I'm going to do - it doesn't exist for me."
Heard has said she has lost faith in the US justice system since losing the defamation case in 2022, during which a jury heard conflicting accounts of their tempestuous five year relationship.
Both accused the other of misbehaviour and violence. Depp vigorously denied his ex-wife's testimony, in which she claimed he had subjected her to emotional, physical and sexual abuse.
The jury sided mostly with Depp, awarding him $15m (£12m) in damages.
The Aquaman actress has settled the defamation suit for $1m (£820,000) but said it was "not an act of concession".
"Even if my US appeal is successful, the best outcome would be a retrial," she said. "I simply cannot go through that."