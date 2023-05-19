Andy Rourke: The Smiths bassist dies aged 59
- Published
Andy Rourke, the bassist for rock band the Smiths, has died aged 59, the band has announced.
Guitarist Johnny Marr confirmed "with deep sadness" that Rourke died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Marr said: "Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.
"We request privacy at this sad time," he added.
Rourke played on the Smiths' most famous songs including This Charming Man and There Is a Light That Never Goes Out, as well as solo singles for singer Morrissey after the group broke up in 1987.
The bassist performed on all four of The Smiths' studio albums: 1984's The Smiths, 1985's Meat Is Murder, 1986's The Queen Is Dead and 1987's Strangeways, Here We Come.
Suede bassist Mat Osman led the tributes on social media, describing Rourke as "a total one-off" and "a rare bassist whose sound you could recognise straight away".
"I remember so clearly playing that Barbarism break over and over, trying to learn the riff, and marvelling at this steely funk driving the track along," he recalled.
The Smiths producer Stephen Street added: "I am so saddened to hear this news. Andy was a superb musician and a lovely guy.
"I haven't been able to read any other news about details yet but I send my deepest condolences and thoughts to his friends and family. RIP."
Later in his career, Rourke played as part of a supergroup called Freebass with two other Mancunian bass players, Gary "Mani" Mounfield from the Stone Roses and Peter Hook from New Order.
Across his decades-long career, Rourke also recorded with the Pretenders, Killing Joke, Badly Drawn Boy, Aziz Ibrahim (formerly of the Stone Roses), and former Oasis guitarist Bonehead as Moondog One, a band which also included Mike Joyce and Craig Gannon.
Rourke was born on 17 January 1964 to an English mother and an Irish father. He was interested in music from an early age and began learning the guitar aged seven.
He struck up a friendship with Marr aged 11. "We were best friends, going everywhere together. When we were 15 I moved into his house with him and his three brothers and I soon came to realise that my mate was one of those rare people that absolutely no one doesn't like," Marr recalled.
In 1982, when Marr formed the Smiths with Morrissey and Joyce, the group initially trialled two other bassists before permanently enlisting Rourke. Marr described playing the bass as Rourke's "true calling".
The group became the defining Manchester act of the 1980s and an icon of British alternative rock, with hits including Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now and Girlfriend In A Coma.
"Andy reinvented what it is to be a bass guitar player," Marr said. "Watching him play those dazzling basslines was an absolute privilege and genuinely something to behold.
"We maintained our friendship over the years, no matter where we were or what was happening... Well done Andy. We'll miss you brother."