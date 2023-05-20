Phillip Schofield leaves ITV’s This Morning
- Published
Phillip Schofield says he has agreed to step down from ITV’s This Morning “with immediate effect”.
The 61-year-old host has worked on the daytime programme for more than 20 years.
In a statement on Instagram, he said "recently, This Morning has become the story".
His departure comes after newspaper reports claimed relations between him and co-host Holly Willoughby had come under strain.
He wrote: "Throughout my career in TV - including in the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.
"I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.
"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.
"I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me - especially This Morning's amazing viewers - and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."
Holly Willoughby will remain as a presenter on This Morning, and will be joined by a "members of the This Morning family", ITV said.
Kevin Lygo, ITV's managing director, media and entertainment, called Mr Schofield "one of the best broadcasters of his generation".
He added "we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa".