Phillip Schofield: Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary pay tribute on This Morning
- Published
Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary opened Monday's episode of This Morning with a tribute to Phillip Schofield following his departure from the show.
The 61-year-old left the ITV programme following reports of a rift between himself and co-host Holly Willoughby.
Opening Monday's show, Hammond described Schofield as "one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had".
O'Leary said everyone at at ITV "wish him all the best for the future".
Hammond and O'Leary usually present the daytime show on Fridays but stepped in on Monday. It has not yet been announced who will permanently replace Schofield.
"We can't start today's show without paying tribute to the man who spent the last two decades sitting on the This Morning sofa, Phillip Schofield," Hammond said on Monday.
O'Leary continued: "So, as a show, everyone on and off screen at ITV and This Morning want to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he's done to make this show such a success over the last 21 years."
Hammond said he was "quite simply, we all know he's one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had, and we and all the team wish him all the best for the future".
O'Leary added: "So, Holly is now taking a break over half-term. She will be back in this studio in two weeks, on Monday 5 June."
However, on Thursday's programme, Willoughby said "see you Monday" to viewers - suggesting her absence this week was not planned and her half-term holiday has been brought forward.
Former This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes, who was dropped in 2021, was less complimentary about Schofield on his GB News breakfast show on Monday.
During the newspaper review, when Holmes' co-host Isabel Webster said Schofield was "stepping down", Holmes replied: "Oh please just stop this. He was sacked. All this nonsense of 'I've decided to step down'. I'm sure you did - 'Here's your P45, now step down'."
He went on to quote Willoughby's statement about Schofield's departure, commenting: "And she says, 'Oh, the couch will not be the same without him being there'. Well she wanted him not there. So what is she moaning about? They deserve each other, I suppose."
Holmes described her statement as "stabbing in the back" and said his phone was "full of people who are glad to see the back of the two of them".
Schofield announced on Saturday that he had agreed to step down from the show “with immediate effect”.
In a statement, he said: "Throughout my career in TV - including in the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.
"I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.
"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future."
In a statement on Instagram, Willoughby said: "It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil, and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour."
ITV said Schofield would still present the British Soap Awards and another forthcoming peak-time series.