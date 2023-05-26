Dame Esther Rantzen says her lung cancer is in stage four
Dame Esther Rantzen has revealed her lung cancer, which she was diagnosed with in January, is in stage four.
The 82-year-old, who founded Childline and the Silver Line, also told the Daily Mirror she was on a new form of medication.
In a wide-ranging interview about her health, Dame Esther told the newspaper: "I'm on one of the new medications, and nobody knows if it's working or not."
"But I will have a scan fairly soon which will reveal one way or another."
She explained she had gone public with her lung cancer diagnosis "because I find it difficult to skulk around various hospitals wearing an unconvincing disguise".
Stage four is the most advanced stage of lung cancer, and means the cancer has spread beyond the lungs or from one lung to the other.
Dame Esther enjoyed a successful TV presenting career which included hosting BBC consumer show That's Life! for 21 years.
She is also known for launching of ChildLine in 1986, the first national helpline for children in danger or distress.
In 2013, she launched the Silver Line, a charity to help elderly people suffering from isolation and loneliness.
She told the Mirror: "My diagnosis of stage four lung cancer made me realise how very lucky I've been in my life, working with Childline and the Silver Line, and meeting so many fascinating and inspiring people, and especially lucky to have spent 21 years working as producer/presenter of That's Life!"
"I'm not good at regrets," she continued. "What I treasure most are the fantastic friendships I have made thanks to That's Life! during the last 50 years, the people I met, and the team who worked so hard, and laughed so hard, together for so long."
Lung cancer: Signs and symptoms
- Lung cancer is one of the most common and serious types of cancer. More than 43,000 people are diagnosed with the condition every year in the UK
- There are usually no signs or symptoms in the early stages of lung cancer, but many people with the condition eventually develop symptoms including a persistent cough, coughing up blood, persistent breathlessness, unexplained tiredness and weight loss, and an ache or pain when breathing or coughing
- Lung cancer mainly affects older people. It's rare in people younger than 40. More than four out of 10 people diagnosed with lung cancer in the UK are aged 75 and older
- Lung cancer does not usually cause noticeable symptoms until it's spread through the lungs or into other parts of the body. This means the outlook for the condition is not as good as many other types of cancer