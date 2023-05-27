Phillip Schofield: Holly Willoughby says she is hurt over affair lies

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presented This Morning and Dancing On Ice together
Holly Willoughby has said it has been "very hurtful" to discover her former co-host Phillip Schofield lied about his affair with a younger colleague.

On Friday, Schofield confirmed he had lied about a relationship he had with a young male ITV employee.

In a statement, Willoughby said: "When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not.

"It's been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie."

Willoughby added it had "taken time to process yesterday's news".

The pair presented ITV's This Morning together for 14 years until Schofield's exit last week.

