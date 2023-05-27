Phillip Schofield: Holly Willoughby says she is hurt over affair lies
- Published
Holly Willoughby has said it has been "very hurtful" to discover her former co-host Phillip Schofield lied about his affair with a younger colleague.
On Friday, Schofield confirmed he had lied about a relationship he had with a young male ITV employee.
In a statement, Willoughby said: "When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not.
"It's been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie."
Willoughby added it had "taken time to process yesterday's news".
The pair presented ITV's This Morning together for 14 years until Schofield's exit last week.