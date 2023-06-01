Tupac Shakur: Rapper 2Pac to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Published
Tupac Shakur is to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 years after the rapper's death.
The hip-hop star will be honoured with a ceremony on the prestigious Los Angeles walkway on 7 June.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce confirmed the rapper would receive the posthumous honour to the LA Times.
Shakur, whose star will be the Walk of Fame's 2,758th, was a New York-born rapper who heavily influenced hip-hop, particularly the West Coast rap scene.
Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, Tupac's sister, will accept the honour on his behalf during the formal opening ceremony for the star.
Los Angeles radio presenter Big Boy will lead the ceremony, while director Allen Hughes and writer Jamal Joseph will be the guest speakers.
Shakur, whose stage name was stylised as 2Pac, released his debut album in 1991 and went on to enjoy chart success with hits including California Love, All Eyez on Me, Changes and I Ain't Mad at Cha.
He died on 13 September 1996 at the age of 25, after he was shot four times in Las Vegas.
In 2004, his posthumous single Ghetto Gospel, which features a sample from Elton John's Indian Sunset, reached number one in the UK singles chart.