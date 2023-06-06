Paul Oakenfold: DJ denies sexual harassment claim
DJ Paul Oakenfold has "categorically" denied accusations of sexual harassment after being sued by a former employee.
The woman filed a lawsuit in California against the British DJ and producer and his management company last week alleging harassment and wrongful termination.
On Monday, he called it an attempt to ruin his reputation and extort him.
"Let me be absolutely clear: I categorically deny any and all claims of improper conduct," he wrote online.
The 24-year-old woman, identified only as Jane Roe, has accused him of exposing himself and masturbating in front of her, according to Deadline.
In response, he wrote on social media: "Respect, integrity, and consent are values I hold dear, and I have always treated everyone with the utmost professionalism.
"It is disheartening to see these baseless accusations, which appear to be nothing more than a calculated attempt to tarnish my reputation and extort money."
The woman has alleged that two companies run by Mr Oakenfold and others violated her employment and workplace rights. She is seeking a variety of damages in excess of $25,000 (£20,100).
The Grammy-nominated DJ and Swordfish film soundtrack composer has produced and remixed such artists as U2, Madonna, Britney Spears and the Rolling Stones.