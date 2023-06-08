Kerri-Anne Donaldson: Former Britain's Got Talent contestant dies aged 38
Former Britain's Got Talent contestant Kerri-Anne Donaldson has died aged 38, her family has confirmed.
She performed on the ITV talent show in 2014 as part of the super-group Kings and Queens.
Her death was confirmed by her sister, Cara Donaldson, who said: "My beautiful baby sister is no longer with us and I don't know how to process it."
Strictly professional Neil Jones, who was also part of the group, said Donaldson had a "heart of gold".
Cara Donaldson added: "I love you Kerri, you're my best friend, we were inseparable and right now I don't know how to fill the void. Be peaceful and hold Nan tight."
Kerri-Anne Donaldson's cause of death has not been confirmed.
Kings and Queens reached the semi-final of Britain's Got Talent's eighth series.
Other members of the group included Kai Widdrington and Neil and Katya Jones, all three of whom later became professional dancers on Strictly.
Neil Jones called Donaldson his "friend" and "like a big sister" on Twitter, writing: "Kerri Anne Donaldson - remember that name and please never forget it because it belongs to a woman who loved to dance, create and perform, she had the cheekiest laugh and a heart of gold."
Fellow Strictly pro Amy Dowden said she was "so shocked and sad" following Donaldson's death.
"Such a beautiful dancer and kind soul. Sending love to all your family and friends. Heaven has certainly gained an angel. Keep dancing up there lovely," Dowden said.
Former Strictly pro Joanne Clifton said Donaldson's death was "truly devastating", while her brother and fellow ex-Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton described her as the "loveliest girl."
"We've known you and shared the dance floor with you basically all our lives... dance up there with the angels Kerri... you beautiful dancer, you beautiful soul."
It Takes Two host and former Strictly pro Janette Manrara commented: "How sad to see this news. She was a such a lovely person. My hearts goes out to all her friends and family during this time."