Sarah Jessica Parker to make West End debut alongside husband Matthew Broderick
Sarah Jessica Parker will make her West End debut next year as she stars opposite her husband Matthew Broderick in Plaza Suite.
The adaptation of Neil Simon's 1968 play will open at the Savoy Theatre in January.
Parker and Broderick have already starred in the Broadway production, which enjoyed a successful 19-week run.
The show sees the two actors play three different couples who stay in one famous hotel room.
The first couple, Karen and Sam Nash are a long-married pair whose relationship is under strain as they approach their anniversary.
The second, Muriel Tate and Jesse Kiplinger, are former high school sweethearts whose adult lives have taken them in different directions.
The third couple, Norma and Roy Hubley, are the mother and father of a bride who is refusing to leave the suite's bathroom to attend her own wedding.
All three acts of the play are set in Suite 719 of the Plaza hotel in New York.
In a three-star review of the Broadway production, the Guardian's Alexis Soloski said the real-life couple "have a flagrant enjoyment in playing opposite each other, which is the best and maybe the only reason to book in".
Variety's Daniel D'Addario wrote: "The show itself is somewhat lost in time. But Parker and Broderick's chemistry, expertly honed, makes it feel timeless."
Parker won two Emmy Awards for playing Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, a role she has since reprised in spin-off series And Just Like That.
She has also appeared in films such as Hocus Pocus, Failure to Launch and I Don't Know How She Does It.
Broderick, who last starred in the West End in 2019 in the Starry Messenger, has appeared in Inspector Gadget, The Cable Guy and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
He has won two Tony Awards for is performances in Brighton Beach Memoirs and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.
John Benjamin Hickey, who directed the new adaptation of Plaza Suite on Broadway, will also direct its West End transfer.
It will play at the Savoy Theatre from 15 January until 31 March 2024.