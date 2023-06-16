Al Pacino welcomes fourth child at 83, with girlfriend Noor Alfallah
Al Pacino has welcomed his fourth child at the age of 83.
The Godfather star's partner Noor Alfallah, 29, gave birth to their son Roman, it was announced on Thursday.
Pacino's publicist Stan Rosenfield confirmed the news to the PA news agency, adding no further details.
The Hollywood veteran also has twins, Anton and Olivia, 22, with actress Beverly D'Angelo; and a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant.
The New Yorker, considered by many to be one of the finest actors of his generation, won the best actor Oscar for his role in the 1992 film Scent of a Woman and has also been nominated many times over.
His partner Alfallah works in the film industry and has produced movies such as the upcoming Pacino-starring Billy Knight, Little Death and Brosa Nostra.
The couple revealed they were expecting a child a fortnight ago.
Older fathers
The news about the arrival of his son comes less than a month after Robert De Niro, Pacino's co-star in The Godfather II, Heat and The Irishman, welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79.
Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger - who Alfallah previously dated in 2017 - had his eighth child, son Deveraux Octavian Basil, with Melanie Hamrick in 2016 when he was 73.
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was 72 when his daughter Chloe, with ex-wife Wendi Deng, was born in 2003.
A couple of years earlier, broadcaster and journalist Jon Snow also became a father again at the age of 74.