Freema Agyeman: Doctor Who star to appear in Tony-winning God of Carnage

In a review of a 2018 revival of the play in Bath, the Guardian's Arifa Akbar recalled how the show's 2009 run in the West End "put in just enough laughs, balanced with middle-class menace and marital rage, for the play to earn its reputation as a savage comedy that tears away the veneer of respectability in modern bourgeois lives to expose the bigotry, anger and predations that lie beneath".