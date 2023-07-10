Timeline: How allegations against Huw Edwards unfolded
Huw Edwards has been named as the BBC presenter at the centre of days of allegations and speculation.
The Sun newspaper first reported that the presenter, who was not named, was alleged to have paid a young person for sexually explicit photos. Other people have since alleged inappropriate contact.
Here is a timeline of events so far:
April
The parents of the young person contacted South Wales Police. The force said the information related to "the welfare of an adult", and that "no criminality was identified".
Thursday 18 May
A family member went to a BBC building to make a complaint about the behaviour of a BBC presenter, according to the corporation.
Friday 19 May
The family member made a 29-minute call to the BBC's audience services team, which then referred it to the BBC's corporate investigations team.
They decided the complaint didn't include an allegation of criminality, but did merit further investigation. It "was very serious", according to director general Tim Davie.
The investigations unit said they emailed the complainant to ask for more information so they could verify the claims, and carried out checks to verify the identity of the complainant.
Tuesday 6 June
The corporate investigations team had received no reply to the email so tried to call the mobile number provided by the complainant. They said the call didn't connect.
However, the Sun later reported that "the family say no-one from the corporation rang them for a proper interview after the initial complaint".
The BBC said no additional attempts to contact the complainant were made after this date, but the case "remained open".
Thursday 6 July
The Sun newspaper told the BBC via the corporate press office about allegations concerning Edwards. According to the BBC, the claims made by the Sun contained new allegations, which were different from those received by the investigations team.
The BBC said this was the first time Mr Davie or any executive directors were made aware of the case. They set up an incident management group to lead the response.
A senior manager spoke to the presenter about the allegations, and Edwards first learned of the allegations on this day, his wife said. The BBC said it was agreed that he shouldn't appear on air while the allegations were being investigated.
When later asked why the presenter was not spoken to sooner, Mr Davie said: "You don't take that complaint directly to the presenter unless it has been verified."
Friday 7 July
The Sun's first story was published, about the mother's claims that an unnamed BBC presenter paid their child tens of thousands of pounds for explicit photos over three years, beginning when they were 17. That raised questions about whether the behaviour was illegal.
The paper quoted the mother as saying the young person used the money to fund a crack cocaine habit, and that she was worried her child could "wind up dead".
The young person sent a WhatsApp message to the paper on this evening denying the claims, saying their mother's statement was "totally wrong and there was no truth to it", according to a later letter from their lawyer.
In its first public statement, the BBC said any information would "be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes".
The BBC also made contact with the Metropolitan Police.
Saturday 8 July
The Sun published further allegations, quoting the mother as saying the presenter was pictured in his underwear "ready for my child to perform for him".
The BBC said it received some materials from the family member regarding the complaint on this and the following day.
Meanwhile, following speculation about the star's identity on social media, BBC presenters including Gary Lineker, Jeremy Vine, Rylan Clark and Nicky Campbell denied involvement to publicly clear their names.
Sunday 9 July
The BBC said it had suspended a male staff member and was "working as quickly as possible to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps".
The Sun reported that the presenter allegedly made two calls to the young person and asked them "what have you done", and appealed to them to call their mother to "stop the investigation".
Monday 10 July
Representatives from the BBC met detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, but there was "no investigation at this time".
In a letter to the BBC, the lawyer representing the young person at the centre of the original allegations disputed their mother's account of events, saying "the allegations reported in the Sun newspaper are rubbish".
The letter claimed the young person sent the newspaper a denial on Friday, but that it proceeded to publish "their inappropriate article".
In response, the Sun said it had "reported a story about two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behaviour of a presenter and the welfare of their child".
Their complaint "was not acted upon by the BBC" and it had "seen evidence that supports their concerns", the Sun added. "It's now for the BBC to properly investigate."
The parents told the Sun they stood by their account. The step-father was quoted as saying the allegations were originally put to the BBC "for an hour".
Tuesday 11 July
During a press conference to launch the BBC's annual report and an interview with Radio 4, Mr Davie gave more details of the corporation's response.
The director general said he wanted to examine whether the BBC raises "red flags quick enough" when such complaints are made.
The BBC accepted there were "lessons to be learned following this exercise", and the organisation's group chief operating officer will assess whether protocols and procedures are appropriate.
On Tuesday afternoon, another young person told BBC News they had felt threatened by the presenter.
The individual in their early 20s said they were contacted on a dating app and pressured to meet up, but never did. When the young person hinted online that they might name the presenter, they were sent abusive messages.
Jeremy Vine said the presenter "should now come forward publicly" because the new allegations "will result in yet more vitriol being thrown at perfectly innocent colleagues" and the BBC "is on its knees with this".
The Sun alleged that the presenter broke Covid lockdown rules to meet a 23-year-old, who he had met on a dating site.
The paper also published what it said was an Instagram chat between the presenter and a 17-year-old, in which the presenter sent messages including love heart emojis.
Wednesday 12 July
Detectives ended their assessment of the details and decided there was no information to indicate that a criminal offence had been committed.
Edwards' wife Vicky Flind named him as the BBC presenter at the centre of the allegations.
She said she was doing so "primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children".
Edwards was "suffering from serious mental health issues", she said. "As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years. The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future.
"Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.
"To be clear, Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday."
Mr Davie sent an email to staff saying an internal investigation would continue now police were no longer involved.
The Sun said it had no plans to publish further allegations, and would "provide the BBC team with a confidential and redacted dossier containing serious and wide-ranging allegations which we have received, including some from BBC personnel".
The BBC reported fresh allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Edwards towards junior staff. Two current workers and one former member of staff claimed they were sent messages that made them uncomfortable.