Ofcom investigates complaint against GB News over its Don't Kill Cash campaign
- Published
The broadcasting watchdog Ofcom is investigating a complaint made against GB News' Don't Kill Cash campaign.
The campaign, which has more than 166,000 signatures, warns about Britain "becoming a cashless society".
It also calls on the government to introduce legislation to protect the status of cash as legal tender.
Ofcom said its guidelines require broadcasters to not express views on "matters of political and industrial controversy or current public policy."
"Our investigation does not seek to question the merits of the campaign itself," the watchdog added in a statement.
BBC News has asked GB News for a comment.
In its recently launched campaign, the TV and radio channel, which launched in 2021, claimed the rise of online payment methods had meant "people who rely on cash are increasingly being left behind".
The latest Ofcom investigation into the network comes in the same week that the watchdog began looking into a recent episode of one of its presenters, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg's show.
It is investigating whether the MP's programme broke rules preventing politicians from acting as newsreaders, "unless exceptionally, it is editorially justified", when covering a story about a civil trial verdict involving Donald Trump.
The media expert who drew up the UK's broadcasting rules in the 2000s, Chris Banatvala, this week urged Ofcom to decide whether politicians should be allowed to present such shows.
Last month, the watchdog said it was conducting research into public attitudes towards the growing modern trend for current affairs programmes being hosted by politicians.