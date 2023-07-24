George taught me so much about living - I will miss him terribly

I sat with him in hospital during his last round of chemo in May. He knew by then that he would not be coming back to work. But, after 20 years of presenting the BBC News at Six, George did want to say goodbye. Since being first diagnosed with cancer, just over nine years ago, he had received thousands of letters and messages from viewers who wrote to him as if they knew each other - strangers who treated him as a dear friend. It touched him deeply. And so he wanted to go on air one last time.