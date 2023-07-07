BBC star accused of paying teen for explicit photos - report
- Published
A BBC presenter has been accused of paying a teenager for sexually explicit photographs, beginning when they were 17, according to The Sun.
The newspaper reported that the unnamed presenter had paid the alleged victim tens of thousands of pounds in total.
It is understood that the BBC is looking into the allegations, and that the star is currently not scheduled to be on air in the coming days.
The Sun said the young person's mother complained to the BBC on 19 May.
They are now aged 20. The corporation said the information would be "acted upon appropriately".
"We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them," a BBC spokesperson said.
"As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this. That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.
"If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop. If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided - including via newspapers - this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes."