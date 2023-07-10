The 1975 to replace Lewis Capaldi at Reading and Leeds festivals
The 1975 will replace Lewis Capaldi at this year's Reading and Leeds festivals, the band have announced.
Capaldi was originally scheduled to appear at Reading on Saturday 26 August and Leeds the following day.
However, the star postponed all future shows after losing his voice during a set at Glastonbury last month.
The 1975 said they would not only take his place, but would play their self-titled 2013 debut album in full.
Singer Matty Healy made the announcement as the band played the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow, with Capaldi watching from the wings.
"Film this because I'm not going to do an Instagram post," he instructed the crowd.
"So, on Saturday at Reading and Sunday at Leeds in celebration of 10 years of our debut album The 1975, we will be playing that album in full in support of our good friend Lewis Capaldi.
"If you've got tickets, good for you. If you haven't, go and get them. We'll see you there."
The BBC has contacted festival organisers to confirm the news. The 1975 previously headlined Reading and Leeds in 2019 and 2021. On the latter occasion, they replaced Rage Against The Machine after vocalist Zack de la Rocha was advised to rest on medical grounds.
Other headliners for this year's festival include Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons.
Wet Leg, Slowthai, Becky Hill, Central Cee, Holly Humberstone, Arlo Parks, Tion Wayne and You Me At Six are also on the line-up.
Capaldi's last live performance took place on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on 24 June.
He had cancelled three weeks of shows before the performance, saying he had struggled to cope with the pressure of releasing and promoting his latest album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.
"The last few months have been full-on both mentally and physically," he wrote. "I haven't been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I am struggling to get to grips with it all."
He was given a hero's welcome when he emerged on the Glastonbury stage, but as the show progressed his voice faltered and he was seen experiencing a series of tics as a result of Tourette's syndrome, with which he was diagnosed last year.
The crowd rallied to his aid, helping him finish the set by singing the number one hit Someone You Loved.
He announced his break several days later, writing: "I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped three weeks away would sort me out.
"But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come."