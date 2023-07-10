Madonna says 'my focus is health' after infection scare
- Published
Madonna has said she is "on the road to recovery" in her first statement since a bacterial infection left her in a hospital's intensive care unit.
On social media, the singer said "my focus now is my health" and thanked her fans for their "positive energy".
The star, 64, said: "I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!"
The pop star said her current plan was to reschedule her forthcoming North American concerts and begin her Celebration Tour in the UK in October.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
In the statement, she wrote: "Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love.
"I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.
"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children.
"My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.
"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!
"The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe."
She finished by saying: "I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support."